SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council on Monday approved a resolution to contract the Fehr Graham engineering firm for a lift station and force main project the city is investigating.
The lift station being investigated is on Bluff Street and is used to transport sewage to the South Beloit Wastewater Treatment Plant through a line that goes under the Rock River. Public Works Superintendent Jeff Reininger said the investigation is needed to learn what would need to be done to replace the lift station and if there are any public funds or grants available to pay for the project.
Initial estimates for the replacement project are around $4.7 million.
In other business, the council approved the open burning period for this fall to be from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10. During this time residents will be allowed to burn leaves, brush and other yard waste.
Council member Ryan Adleman said the city should look into extending the open burning period beyond just 30 days in the spring and 30 days in the fall. He suggested possibly having two months of open burning in the spring and in the fall.
South Beloit Fire Chief Dan Zerfass said city ordinance currently only allows 30 days for open burning, but he can put together some language for an extended burning period to introduce so the ordinance can be amended in the spring.
The council also approved trick-or-treat hours. Since Halloween is on a Sunday, the council decided to extend trick-or-treat hours. The hours will be from 4—7 p.m.
The council also approved allowing the sale of two fire engines and a Chevy Tahoe that are fire department equipment that will be replaced.