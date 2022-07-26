hot South Beloit interchange construction set Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH BELOIT - Construction at the Interstate 39/90 interchange at Illinois Route 75 in South Beloit will begin Monday, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.The work will close the ramp from southbound I-39/90 to Illinois 75 and create a temporary lane closure on the right lane of southbound I-39/90 near the ramp.Work consists of patching the ramp. A marked detour will direct traffic using eastbound Rockton Road and Illinois 251 northbound to Illinois 75. The project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 12.For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Roscoe, Rockford man charged Independent food vendors set up at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit Burglary to Beloit tavern being investigated Beloit native goes on dance show to serve as an inspiration Beloit motorcyclist dies following crash on Saturday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime