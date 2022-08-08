Garden Hotel
The Garden Hotel at 200 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit, has been the subject of a legal battle between the City of South Beloit and the hotel owners for three years. A for sale sign recently was posted on the hotel property even though foreclosure action is being reviewed in court.

SOUTH BELOIT—A for sale sign appeared in front of the Garden Hotel property at the corner of Routes 251 and 75 this weekend, even though the shuttered property remains the subject of an ongoing court battle.

The City of South Beloit and the owners of the Garden Hotel at 200 Dearborn Ave. have been in a legal battle to determine the fate of the property for three years. Initially, the name of the hotel owners was listed as Ariva Hospitality, but in recent court filings the owners have been listed as New Chapter Group.