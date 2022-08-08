The Garden Hotel at 200 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit, has been the subject of a legal battle between the City of South Beloit and the hotel owners for three years. A for sale sign recently was posted on the hotel property even though foreclosure action is being reviewed in court.
SOUTH BELOIT—A for sale sign appeared in front of the Garden Hotel property at the corner of Routes 251 and 75 this weekend, even though the shuttered property remains the subject of an ongoing court battle.
The City of South Beloit and the owners of the Garden Hotel at 200 Dearborn Ave. have been in a legal battle to determine the fate of the property for three years. Initially, the name of the hotel owners was listed as Ariva Hospitality, but in recent court filings the owners have been listed as New Chapter Group.
The hotel closed abruptly in March of 2019 and in September of 2019 the Winnebago County Health Department condemned the property noting unsafe condition. Liens have been placed on the property because the owners reportedly owe thousands of dollars in taxes and other fees.
The city has been seeking foreclosure on the property in Winnebago County Circuit Court since 2019.
The for sale sign lists CBRE as the company handling inquiries about buying the property. The sign advertises 11 acres of property for sale as a “redevelopment opportunity.”
The city has paid the cost of boarding up the vacant property and other security measures because people were breaking into the vacant hotel.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said the property has attracted several people who have broken in and vandalized the property, but those incidents have not been as frequent as of late.
“The problems haven’t completely gone away. We still have an occasional vandalism incident there, but it has definitely slowed down,” Truman said.
South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes said the city and the owners have not reached any agreement regarding the property or the money owed in taxes. She said she is not sure how successful the attempt to sell the property will be once prospective buyers learn about the liens on the property.
The legal battle has experienced several delays in the last three years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all court cases experienced some degree of a slowdown. There also was the reassignment of the judge hearing the case, which caused a slight delay. Now, Hoppes said the hotel owners have parted ways with their attorney, which will cause another delay as their new attorney gets familiar with the case.
The hotel included 164 guest rooms, an indoor swimming pool, banquet halls, a restaurant and bar.