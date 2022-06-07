SOUTH BELOIT—Free food, a bake and craft sale and the chance to visit a historic location will be available when the South Beloit Historical Society hosts its 27th Annual Ice Cream Social on June 26.
“The public is invited to come see the house, grab some free food and we will provide baked and craft goods to purchase,” said John Patrick, South Beloit Historical Society President. “The event is totally free to come stop by and donations would mean a lot.”
Free hot dogs, ice cream, chips, and lemonade will be provided on location.
The event will be held from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. at the Bushnell Wheeler House at 542 Wheeler Ave., South Beloit. The historic house also will be open for the public to view.
“We have received donations from Frito-Lay for the snacks and Dari Ripple for the ice cream that will be at the social,” Patrick said.
The baked goods and crafts are all made by the members of the historical society.
The South Beloit Historical Society is all volunteered based and is a non-profit organization.
“We are very thankful for the people that donate, but people are not required to,” Patrick noted. “People around here are so generous. I remember someone stopped by for a hotdog in a previous year and donated $50.”
“We only open up the house per request, occasionally on weekends, or for an event,” Patrick said. “It is a very historical spot where we have received donations and items across the area to contribute to the history of South Beloit.”
The South Beloit Historical Society has added much to the house itself along with building a vintage barn next door.
The Bushnell Wheeler House was first built in 1858 as the home for Beloit College Professor Jackson Bushnell. Eventually it became the home for Leonard Wheeler, founder of the Eclipse Windmill Company, which later became Fairbanks Morse.
The house was later sold to the city in 1985 and the South Beloit Historical Society was later formed in 1991.
The historical society brought the house to its former glory and made it a museum to feature the history of the community.
It is today used for events, home to the historical society, as a meeting place and to give tours.
Looking to the future, in November the organization will be hosting their annual Christmas Open House.
The announced dates are Nov. 19-21. Specific details will be released this upcoming Fall.