Bushnell-Wheeler
Buy Now

Alexis Mackey decorates a Christmas tree in the living room at the Bushnell-Wheeler Home in South Beloit on Monday. She and other volunteers were decorating the historic hom in preparation for the upcoming Holiday Open House.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

SOUTH BELOIT—Even though Thanksgiving is still more than two weeks away, volunteers were in the Christmas spirit Monday, decorating trees and hanging garlands at the historic Bushnell-Wheeler Home.

About 20 volunteers were preparing the home for its Holiday Open House, set for Nov. 18—20. The open house at the historic home at 524 Wheeler Ave., will feature baked holiday breads, crafts and books for sale as well as tours of the house and grounds. There also will be antiques on display and cookies, punch and coffee will be available for guests.