Alexis Mackey decorates a Christmas tree in the living room at the Bushnell-Wheeler Home in South Beloit on Monday. She and other volunteers were decorating the historic hom in preparation for the upcoming Holiday Open House.
SOUTH BELOIT—Even though Thanksgiving is still more than two weeks away, volunteers were in the Christmas spirit Monday, decorating trees and hanging garlands at the historic Bushnell-Wheeler Home.
About 20 volunteers were preparing the home for its Holiday Open House, set for Nov. 18—20. The open house at the historic home at 524 Wheeler Ave., will feature baked holiday breads, crafts and books for sale as well as tours of the house and grounds. There also will be antiques on display and cookies, punch and coffee will be available for guests.
Hours for the open house will be from 4—8 p.m. Nov. 18; 11 a.m.—5 p.m. Nov. 19 and 11 a.m.—4 p.m. Nov. 20. There is no admission fee, but donations are always welcome. Donations will be used for maintenance and upkeep of the home.
Volunteers from the South Beloit Historical Society were placing trees in every room at the Bushnell-Wheeler House Monday, with the exception of the kitchen. Trees were set up in four bedrooms, two studies, the living room and dining room. Each room had a specific color theme to set it apart from the other decorated rooms. In the living room.
In the living room, Alexis Mackey was decorating a tree with purple ornaments. Mackey, who is a student at Rock Valley College, was lending a hand, as she has done before, to help her grandparents—Georgia and Ken Beebe—who are regular supporters of the historical society.
In the dining room, silver and gold were the color themes on the tree and around the room. The table was set as if diner guests were expected at any moment.
Sandy Patrick, treasurer for the historical society, said plans are being made for an addition to the barn on the Bushnell-Wheeler property.
Maurice Kehoe, who was among the first supporters of the effort to preserve the Bushnell-Wheeler Home, said there has been a lot of work done at the home over the last three decades.
“It turned out pretty good,” he said.
The Bushnell-Wheeler Home was built in 1856. The Bushnell-Wheeler Home gets its name from two prominent families—The family of Jackson Bushnell, a Beloit College professor, who first purchased the property where the home now stands, and the family of Leonard Wheeler, founder of the Eclipse Windmill Company, which later would become the Fairbanks Morse Company.