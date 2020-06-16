South Beloit High School is planning to hold an in-person graduation ceremony some time in the future.
Until then, the members of the class of 2020 at South Beloit High School are:
Alexys Noel Abate, Gisell Acosta-Delgado, Blaz Allen Akins, Lizbeth Aragon-Silvestre, Kalle Marie Arrington, Cole Issiah Ayotte, Alannah Marie Bennett, Trenton Luther Edward Brooks, Nathan Dix Burrow, Angel Santiago Carvajal, Kyra Catherine Casalena, Abigail Brianne Castor, Luis Carlos Castrejon, Vayne Lee Contreras, Sara Elaine Dionysius, Ryan Lewis Gordon, Jocelyn Jade Marie Gore, Morgan Elizabeth Guetschow, Austin Lee Haas, Payton James Hatch, Tevin Ynez Hernandez, Jasmin Esmeralda Horta-Ruvalcaba, Sydney Grace Jacobs, Jade Lynann Johnson, Cortez Leron Johnson Austin, Jennifer Lopez, Hanna Nicole Lounsbury, Jenna Nicole Lynde, John Robert Lynde, Tanner Paul Mahlum, Noah John McKee, Gabrielle Lynn Mikkelson, Dulce Maria Montes, J. Alejandro Murillo, Thuy Linh Thi Nguyen, Matthew Alexander Noble, Marissa Louise Ott, Madison Lynn Pasiecznik, Richard Ruben Perez Casique, Alexandria Rose Primeaux, Minerva Ramos, Consuelo Ramos Nunez, Elizabet Sanchez, Nickolas Aevon Sarabia, Xavier Ramil Sennie, James Clark Simmons, Harlan Samuel Southworth, Paige Elizabeth Tonne, Emily Marie Torres, Anthony James VanHauen, Caleb Jason Walrath, Wyatt Charles Watson and Taylor Louise Wood.
