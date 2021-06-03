SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony was held May 22.
Members of the South Beloit High School Class of 2021 are:
Isabel Angelina Aguilar-Ballesteros, Kiersten Alexis Andrews, Miles C Beckham, Kaylen Grace Betts, Corey Preston Rehfeldt Binder, Emily Josefina Burke, Madison Lynne Carlson, Natalie Guadalupe Carmona, Isis Chavez, Fabian Cortes Guevara, Kristina Marie Counts, Kathryn Ann Dallmann, Karissa Jolene Fago, Moises David Figueroa, Benjamin Leonard Fisher, Janet Garcia-Martinez, Erin Leone Graminske, Rhys Jameson Hansen, Alora May Hernandez, Qiana Herrera, Skyler Brian Hogan, Tara Kayleigh Hogan, Alexus Eyonna Hughes, Christopher Michael Hummer, Kyle Matthew Johns, Matthew Joseph Johnson, Evan Thomas Jones, Nathan Michael Joseph Jones, Mary Angelica Kampmeier, Nathan Daniel Karalis, LeeAnn Mae Kastner, Leonard Matthew Calderon Kostka, MaKenna J. Jean Larsen, Kaya Marie Lervik, Taelyn Kimberly Marshall, Elana Marie McCaslin, Joslynn Marie Miller, Josselin Murillo, Izaak Santiago Navarro, Alyssa Nicole Novachek, Victor Salvador Ortega, Cheyenne Elizabeth Owens, Kevin Ramirez, Caleb Samuel Richards, Yesenia Robles, Nolen Keith Rogers, Peter Giovanni Sandoval Tellez, Anakin James Sole, Samantha Marie Sorenson, Jose Manuel Tellez, Ethan John Thiering, Kamal Arvindbhai Thumbar, Catherine Elizabeth VanFleet, Smruti Bharatbhai Vekaria, Olivia Jean Weddle, Jade Skye Wells, Tayler Christina Whelchel, Va’Jae Ariel Windham, Trevor Lee Wooden, Donavan Issac Yagla, Randall Thomas Zachery.