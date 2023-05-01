South Beloit City Hall
Buy Now

South Beloit City Hall at 519 Blackhawk Blvd., is seen in this photo.

 BDN file photo

SOUTH BELOIT — The City of South Beloit has been awarded a grant of $300,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program, that will assist low-income homeowners as they make necessary repairs to their homes.

“The Home Repair and Accessibility Program will provide individual homeowners with up to $45,000 in forgivable assistance to make much needed repairs and accessibility improvements,” said South Beloit Mayor Tom Fitzgerald. “Improving the health and safety of South Beloit residents is a key priority and we are grateful to IHDA for this award to help our citizens.”