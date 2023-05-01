SOUTH BELOIT — The City of South Beloit has been awarded a grant of $300,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program, that will assist low-income homeowners as they make necessary repairs to their homes.
“The Home Repair and Accessibility Program will provide individual homeowners with up to $45,000 in forgivable assistance to make much needed repairs and accessibility improvements,” said South Beloit Mayor Tom Fitzgerald. “Improving the health and safety of South Beloit residents is a key priority and we are grateful to IHDA for this award to help our citizens.”
The Home Repair and Accessibility Program provides grants to municipalities and community-based organizations, which oversee the loans. Repairs including roofing, flooring, electrical, plumbing, siding, and other work to remove health and safety issues in the property are covered under the program. The program is available to homeowners with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income. This year a roof-only option is available to eligible applicants.
“It is imperative our low-income and aging populations live in healthy, stable and safe homes so they can continue to reside in the communities and neighborhoods they have called home,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust stated. “Illinois homeowners who have been delaying these vital and necessary repairs due to lack of funds should not hesitate and apply for assistance through HRAP today.”
Pre-applications for the loans are available May 15 — 31 at City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd., 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. City Hall will be closed Memorial Day, May 29. For additional questions contact Tammy Scott at McMahon Associates at 815-636-9590 or email: tscott@mcmgrp.net.