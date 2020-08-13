SOUTH BELOIT—The search for a new South Beloit Fire Chief is moving along at a brisk pace as city officials are preparing to interview six applicants for the position on Saturday.
Brian Hedrington, who serves as commissioner of health and public safety on the city council, said there were 20 to 25 applicants for the fire chief’s position. He said the applications came from all over the United States, including Texas, California, Missouri and Minnesota.
Hedrington, as health and public safety commissioner, has been tasked with presenting the final pick for the job to the city council, but he has asked for input from other council members and city staff in the selection process.
On Saturday, Hedrington will be joined by Mayor Ted Rehl, council members Tom Fitzgerald and Ryan Adleman, City Clerk Tracy Patrick and City Attorney Roxanne Sosnowski. Hedrington said interviews will start at 9 a.m. and he expects them to go on for most of the day.
“I think we got six good prospects,” Hedrington said.
He said it is possible a choice could be made Saturday, or the field of candidates may be narrowed down some more.
Rehl said the council wants to make a choice before current chief Michael Davenport retires at the end of the month. The council wants the new chief to spend some time with Davenport so he can become familiar with the fire department and its staff.
Davenport joined the South Beloit Fire Department in 1987 as a volunteer firefighter. He rose through the ranks and served as assistant fire chief for 18 years. In 2017, he was named interim fire chief and then permanent fire chief after then-fire chief Ken Morse retired after 44 years with the department. Morse currently serves on the South Beloit City Council as commissioner of public property.