SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit Fire Chief Dan Zerfass has resigned and few details are currently known about his departure from his position with the city.
The Beloit Daily News obtained a copy of the resignation letter on Wednesday that was sent by Zerfass to South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes on Oct. 18.
The letter reads:
City Administrator Sony (sic) Hoppes,
”As of today, Tuesday Oct. 18, 2021 I am resigning from the position of Chief Administatro (sic) of the South Beloit Fire Department effective immediately.”
He was named chief in August of 2020 by the South Beloit City Council.
Zerfass served with the Highland Park, Illinois Fire Department for 30 years and rose to the rank of lieutenant. He served in the Air Force Reserve from 1988—1996 in fire protection (crash/fire/rescue). He was among 25 applicants that applied for the position.
What prompted his resignation is not currently known. Zerfass could not immediately be reached for comment as of Wednesday afternoon, and Hoppes declined to answer follow up questions regarding the resignation.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said the search for a new fire chief will begin soon.
The search for candidates for the positions of fire chief and police chief normally fall under the responsibilities of the Public Safety Commissioner. Brian Hedrington serves as Public Safety Commissioner. He then would present a nominee to the full city council for a vote.
Rehl said that, although Hedrington will no doubt be heavily involved in the search process, Hoppes will be doing a lot of the work, including heading up the search for applicants and setting up interviews with applicants and council members.
”I am hoping this will speed up the process,” Rehl said.
Rehl said he does not know how long the process will take.