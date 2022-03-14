South Beloit Firefighter EMT Ryan Donner goes through weekly equipment checks on a South Beloit fire engine at the fire department on Gardner Street. South Beloit, like many smaller departments in the Stateline Area, rely on paid on-call staff members.
SOUTH BELOIT—City officials still are struggling with the issue of whether it should advertise for a new South Beloit Fire Chief five months after the previous fire chief resigned suddenly.
Public Safety Commissioner Brian Hedrington said he wants a discussion about advertising the fire chief position to be on the agenda for the March 21 meeting of the South Beloit City Council. He said he believes the city needs to assess where they are at in the process and explore their next step.
Former Chief Dan Zerfass submitted his letter of resignation on Oct. 18, 2021, and few details have been released regarding his sudden departure. He had been hired as South Beloit Fire Chief in August of 2020 to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of former Chief Mike Davenport, who served as chief for three years.
Following the departure of Zerfass, Capt. Gary Brown, a 15-year veteran with the fire department, took on the position of interim chief. However, Brown currently is on leave.
City Administrator Sonya Hoppes said Brown could return to the interim chief position at any time. However, she said the delay in advertising for a new fire chief has been delayed because the council still is exploring all its options in building a fire department that best will serve the community now and into the future.
Hoppes said one of the issues the council has recognized is it is difficult to manage a department where the majority of employees are part-time. About 20 of the fire department personnel are paid-on-call employees. Many fire departments have had difficulty retaining paid-on-call employees because as soon as a full-time position at another department becomes available they move on.
While Brown is on leave, Lt. Dave Palmer is taking on much of the leadership duties, but he has a pool of officers who share some of the responsibilities that a chief normally would do, Hoppes said.
“Everyone is pitching in,” she said.
In December, Hoppes told the Beloit Daily News the city was not going to advertise the fire chief position until January or later so the department could have some time to get used to the new leadership structure. However, the decision to advertise the position continued to be delayed as the council struggled with the challenges the department faces.
Meanwhile, the council is considering issues such as how the South Beloit Department works with other area departments.
“They are going slow and weighing all the options,” Hoppes said.