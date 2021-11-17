hot South Beloit domestic case ends in arrest Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Nov 17, 2021 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BELOIT—A South Beloit man has been arrested following a report of a domestic violence incident from Nov. 7 in South Beloit, according to the South Beloit Police Department.Officers responded to a report of domestic battery in the 500 block of Gardner Street. After an investigation, officers arrested 30-year-old Max Stringer for domestic battery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Beloit Police Department Domestic Battery Gardner Street Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Sky Carp flock to Beloit Sheriff's office: Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash in rural Rock County Beloit man charged after outburst following drug overdose Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime