SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council welcomed a new member Monday as Ryan Adleman was sworn in as a city council member.
Adleman, who is employed by Blackhawk Bank, is filling the vacancy left by Lori Duffy, who recently moved to Florida to be near family members. Adleman had served as a member of the South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals and is a new member of the South Beloit Public Library Board.
Adleman will serve as commissioner of streets and public improvement on the council until the next election.
In other business, the council discussed no longer limiting the number of boutique liquor licenses issued by the city. The boutique liquor licenses were established primarily to allow video gambling businesses in the city. In order for a business to have video gambling machines, they first must have a liquor license under Illinois state law.
Currently, South Beloit has 15 establishments offering video gambling and the city receives 5% of revenue. Last year the city took in about $345,000 in revenue from the establishments offering video gambling, according to council member Tom Fitzgerald. He noted that Roscoe has 20 businesses offering video gambling with over 90 machines.
Fitzgerald said the police department has reported no problems with the businesses offering video gambling and if the gaming is not offered in South Beloit, gamblers simply will go to the next community to gamble.
The council also approved an ordinance allowing bee keeping in the city. The ordinance places certain restrictions on bee keepers, including the hives must be at least 10 feet away form any property line; there can only be two hives per one-quarter acre of land, the bee keeping operation must be registered with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and a city permit must be applied for, which will have no cost.
The council also decided not to approve a proposed ordinance that stated the city would take no action regarding businesses that decided to open in defiance of the governor’s executive order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members said businesses that defied the executive order would face possible action from the state, and the city also could face punishment such as withholding funds. Also, council members noted Phase 4 of the governors plan to reopen businesses and establishments is planned to go into effect June 26.
