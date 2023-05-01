South Beloit City Clerk Tracy Patrick reads the oath of office to Mayor Tom Fitzgerald during Monday’s South Beloit City Council meeting. The mayor and four city council members were sworn in during the meeting.
South Beloit City Clerk Tracy Patrick reads the oath of office to Mayor Tom Fitzgerald during Monday’s South Beloit City Council meeting. The mayor and four city council members were sworn in during the meeting.
SOUTH BELOIT — The mayor and city council members took the oath of office and contracts for other city officials were renewed during Monday’s city council meeting.
The four city council members and Mayor Tom Fitzgerald retained their seats in the April 4 general election. Fitzgerald took over the position of mayor shortly after former Mayor Ted Rehl announced his retirement from the position in May of 2022.
With Fitzgerald moving into the mayor’s seat, a vacancy was left in his council position, so Courtney Prentice was named to fill his seat.
After Fitzgerald was sworn in, the other council members took the oath of office. They are Ryan Adleman, who will serve as accounts and finance commissioner; Ken Morse, who will serve as public health and safety (police and fire) commissioner; Brian Hedrington, who will serve as streets and public improvement commissioner; and Courtney Prentice, who will serve as public properties commissioner.
The council also approved re-appointing Sonya Hoppes as city administrator; Tracy Patrick as city clerk; Adam Truman as police chief; Don Elliott as finance director; Jeff Reininger as wastewater department superintendent; and Steve Haas as streets superintendent.
The council also renewed an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Beloit to have Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Jason Griffin provide part-time services as acting chief of the South Beloit Fire Department.
Griffin provides 10 hours of service to the department and South Beloit pays one-quarter of Griffin’s salary to the city of Beloit. A similar agreement has been worked out with the Town of Beloit Fire Department in which Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease provides a portion of his work week to offer fire chief services in the Town of Beloit.
In other businesses, Julie Uram, executive director of Nature at the Confluence, gave an annual report for the nature area in South Beloit. She said there were 3,500 visitors to Nature at the Confluence in 2022, 90 public programs and 20 field trips with area schools.