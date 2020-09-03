SOUTH BELOIT - Those interested in running for a two-year term on the South Beloit City Council can pick up candidate petition packets at the South Beloit City Clerk's Office at City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd., and begin circulating them on Sept. 22.
Lori Duffy resigned from the South Beloit City Council before her term expired. Ryan Adleman was appointed to fill Duffy's position on the council.
An election will be held on April 6, 2021 to determine who will serve in the remaining two years of Duffy's term.
Candidates can file candidate petitions between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
The 2021 candidates' guide to consolidated elections can be found at the Illinois State Board of Elections website at www.elections.il.gov.