SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit is anticipating a general fund budget with higher expenses and lean revenue growth.
The council held a budget hearing Monday when council members reviewed the budget.
General fund expenditures for 2020 were listed as $6,675,700, up from 2019 expenditures of $5,741,841. General fund revenues for 2020 were listed as $6,038,600, up from $5,842,290 in 2019. Budgeted general fund revenue and expenditures for 2020 were listed as $7,007,700. For the 2021 budget, general fund revenue and expenditures were listed as $6,683,500.
Individual department budgets showed the South Beloit Police Department 2020 expenditures at $1,944,900, up from $1,750,808 in 2019. Police department expenditures in 2021 were listed as $2,024,500.
South Beloit Fire Department 2020 expenditures at $1,026,200, down from $1,237,324 in 2019. Fire department expenditures for 2021 were listed as $995,700.
In tax revenue, the budget indicated $494,500 in property tax revenue for 2020, up from $465,909 in 2019. Property tax revenue budgeted for 2021 was listed as $496,300.
Income tax revenue for 2020 was $811,000, down from $846,761 in 2019. Income tax revenue for 2021 was listed as $730,000.
Video gaming revenue for 2020 was listed as $272,000, down from $333,056 in 2019. Video gaming revenue for 2021 was listed as $330,000.
Sales tax revenue for 2020 was listed as $740,000, down from $803,169 in 2019. Sales tax revenue for 2021 was listed as $965,000.
Cannabis sales tax revenue for 2020 was listed as $330,000. Cannabis sales tax revenue for 2021 was listed $740,000.