SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council reviewed a draft of its 2022 city budget Monday, with plans to approve the budget at its regular meeting on Dec. 6.
As council members discussed funding needs, they also discussed future needs for the city, including the possibility of a referendum to generate more funding for street repairs and plans for a new park in the city.
The draft 2022 budget showed General Fund expenditures of $8,205,200, up from 2021 general fund expenditures of $6,683,500.
Each of the city departments saw increases in funding in the draft budget. Mayor Ted Rehl noted that it is a balanced budget with the city asking taxpayers for a small tax increase of 2%. He added that there was no city tax increase last year.
The fire department expenditures for 2022 were listed as $1,196,300, up from 2021 expenditures of $995,700.
The police department expenditures for 2022 were listed at $2,140,100, up from $2,024,500 in 2021.
The public works department expenditures were listed as $775,100 in 2022, up from $743,800 in 2021.
Public property listed a decrease in expenditures, showing $279.400 in 2022, down from $387,400 in 2021.
Parks and recreation funding indicated $502,600 for 2022, up from 320,000 in 2021.
City Administrator Sonya Hoppes said the additional funds for parks and recreation will help the city move forward with its plans to establish a new park near the intersection of Charles and Blackhawk Boulevard.
The city has been planning a new park because of regular flooding problems in City Park. The park was closed in October of 2018 due to flooding and it did not reopen to the public until this past spring. The park had previously closed in 2008 due to flooding and it remained closed for two years.
Council member Ryan Adleman asked how much it would cost to raise the park up a few feet to prevent flooding in the future. Hoppes said initial estimates indicate it would cost millions of dollars.
Adleman also said the city needs to explore new revenue sources to pay for some needed street repairs and road maintenance in the city. City engineers have said the city would need about $1 million each year for 20 years to address the needed repairs for streets.
Adleman suggested the city should consider asking voters for a 1% increase in the local sales tax to help fund needed street repairs in the city. He said he hoped residents would vote for such a referendum proposal if it improved streets in the city.