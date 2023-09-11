BDN_200616_COOP
Chickens are confined in a pen in this file photo. South Beloit is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to keep chickens in the city limits.
 BDN file photo

SOUTH BELOIT - The South Beloit City Council may bring an ordinance allowing people to keep chickens within the city limits to a vote on Monday.

Council members discussed the "backyard chicken" ordinance during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 when some changes to the original ordinance were proposed.

  

