SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council heard a presentation on a proposed new liquor license classification that would allow packaged liquor selling businesses to have electronic gambling machines.
The proposed new classification would allow gas station/convenience stores and packaged liquor store to offer video gambling machines on premises. Currently, video gaming licenses can be granted to businesses that have a liquor license. Most of the gaming licenses are held by taverns and restaurants, but there are special boutique liquor licenses offered to businesses that are mainly small gambling establishments.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald asked if the gambling machines would be roped off from the main part of a convenience store so underaged patrons do not have access to them. He also asked if the new liquor license would have the same cost as the other businesses pay to qualify for the gambling machines.
The council took no action and will study the issue further.
The council also discussed pay levels for part-time employees. The discussion started as the council took action to hire a part-time employee in the parks department at $11 an hour. Council member Ryan Adleman said it is difficult to attract applicants and retain part-time employees at that pay level.
“We have to re-evaluate how we are paying people,” he said.
Fire Chief Dan Zerfass said he has paramedics who have been with the department for 20 years who are being paid $12.75 an hour.
Fitzgerald said the city needs to set a pay scale for each position and consider skills, training and education as a pay scale is established.
Finance director Don Elliott said the city should look at the entire city and its compensation plan.
In other business, the council honored Trent Kehoe who worked in the city’s Public Works Department for 21 years. Kehoe is now the Supervisor of the Highway Department for Rockton Township.
Public Works Supervisor Jeff Reininger announced that flows of wastewater started going through the new wastewater treatment plant on Wednesday. Construction on the wastewater treatment plant began in June of 2018. The city has acquired a loan in the amount of $39.7 million to pay for the project.