SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council voted to extend sick leave and family leave for city employees in light of the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis.
Mayor Ted Rehl said there has only been one city employee who has taken time off work so far due to a long wait for test results to come back. That employee recently learned the test results for COVID-19 were negative.
However, the city is preparing for the possibility of employees having to take time off due to situations brought on by the pandemic.
“It’s for the long haul,” Rehl said about the council’s action on Monday. “It is for if this goes on longer than they anticipate.”
The action would add 80 hours of six leave for city employees.
The council also approved an ordinance setting regulations involving those who violate the executive order issued by the Illinois governor relating to COVID-19.
Rehl said city officials just want something giving them the authority to address those who violate orders, such as non-essential businesses staying open. He said city officials have been in contact with several businesses and no citations or actions ave been taken so far.
“We’re down to a handful,” he said. “I have no desire to impose fines on any business, but if a business owner is putting people or their own employees in jeopardy, action has to be taken.”
He said the restaurants in South Beloit have not been a problem through this crisis. They have adapted to the “carry-out” only rules with little trouble.
“They are leading the way through this difficult time,” he said.
In other business, South Beloit Fire Chief Mike Davenport said the fire department recently took delivery of 240 masks for the department personnel. He said the masks are needed as the department deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that emergency calls are down, with is possibly the result of the shelter in place order the state is under.
It also was announced that basketball hoops have been taken down in the city and play areas also have been fenced off to discourage groups of people gathering and possibly not following social distancing recommendations.
