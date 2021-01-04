SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit City Council member Ryan Adleman proposed the city look into live streaming city council meetings to allow the public better access to public proceedings.
During Monday’s regular council meeting, Adleman said some residents had asked that meeting minutes be posted on the city website sooner than they currently are and they asked if city council meetings could be broadcast online so more residents could see the meetings.
Part of the issue with live streaming meetings is making sure the public can hear council members and city staff clearly. In order to do that, each council member and staff member would need microphones.
Adleman said he would research how much it would cost to purchase microphones and equipment.
In other business, the council approved the emergency repair of a diesel pump for wastewater transport at a cost not to exceed $11,950.58.
The council also approved payment for the ADA improvement project at City Hall in the amount of $71,541.99.
A new wheelchair accessible ramp recently was completed and a new entrance was established at city hall to allow wheelchairs easier access to the building. Sjostrom and Sons out of Rockford had been contracted for the job. The project also included improvements to the front office area at city hall and establishing more office spaces inside city hall.