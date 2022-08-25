SOUTH BELOIT—It’s time to lend an ear for the 13th year of the South Beloit Firefighters’ Association Corn Boil, set for 11 a.m.—10 p.m. Saturday.
The annual family friendly event will be held in the parking lot of Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave.
The event features bounce houses for kids, live music by various bands through the day, a Firefighters Challenge, a volleyball tournament and a bags tournament and a flea market featuring merchandise and crafts.
Then, of course there is the corn, served steaming hot and delicious with a bit of butter. Other food will be available, such as pork chops, brats and hot dogs. There also will be beer, soda and other drinks.
There also will be raffles held through the day and an opportunity for guests to win prizes.
The night is topped off with a fireworks display provided by Cornellier’s Fireworks.
Also the Knights of Columbus will be hosting a classic car show on the day of the corn boil, so car buffs can enjoy inspecting some sweet rides while they enjoy some corn and conversation with friends.
Max Rude, firefighter/engineer with the South Beloit Fire Department, said the corn boil is an annual fundraising event for the South Beloit Firefighters Association.
The goal is to raise $3,000 each year, which will be used for community outreach programs, including two scholarships that the association awards each year to high school students who plan to pursue careers in public safety. Funds also are used for the Shop with a Badge holiday shopping event for families in need and other events in the community.
The Corn Boil also serves as a way to provide a fun family event for the people of the Stateline Area, Rude said.
“We want to put on an affordable day so families can have some fun without spending a lot of money,” Rude said.
The Corn Boil has become a community celebration. In years past, South Beloit would host celebrations in South Beloit City Park, but those community events discontinued years ago. The Corn Boil tries to fill that gap, providing an event where neighbors can come together to share a meal, have fun with their kids and maybe toss a few bags in a bags tournament.
Although the Corn Boil had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned last year and organizers hope it will be back to full steam this year. The event draws up to 2,000 guests, Rude said.
It looks like Mother Nature will cooperate for this year’s event, also.
“It’s supposed to be 80 to 85 degrees with just a little bit of clouds in the sky,” Rude said of the weather forecast for Saturday.
When all is said in done, it takes the effort of about 50 people donating their time, services and materials to put on the Corn Boil, Rude said. Event organizers are grateful for all the businesses and individuals who give of themselves to make the event possible. Rude added the firefighters association and the organizers of the Corn Boil are grateful for all the residents who turn out to support the event each year.
Once the event wraps up Saturday night, plans will begin for next year’s corn-a-palooza.
