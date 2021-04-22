SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit Fire Department Corn Boil will be held Aug. 28 at the Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave.
The Corn Boil was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Corn Boil includes live music, food, drinks, games, a flea market, and a fireworks display at night.
The South Beloit Firefighters’ Association have sponsored the Corn Boil to raise funds for firefighter training, the building of a new firefighter training facility and fire department equipment.
For more information visit the South Beloit Fire Department website at southbeloitfire.com.