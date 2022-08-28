Mark Rein and his granddaughter, Makayla Meyer, enjoy some sweet corn on the cob at the South Beloit Firefighters Association Corn Boil on Saturday in the parking lot of Viking Lanes. Bounce houses, a bags tournament and live music all were part of the event.
Tom Couch and Theron Williams prepare the corn for visitors to the South Beloit Firefighters Association Corn Boil on Saturday in the parking lot of Viking Lanes. Inflatable slides and obstacle courses, music and more were featured at the event.
Mark Rein and his granddaughter, Makayla Meyer, enjoy some sweet corn on the cob at the South Beloit Firefighters Association Corn Boil on Saturday in the parking lot of Viking Lanes. Bounce houses, a bags tournament and live music all were part of the event.
Tom Couch and Theron Williams prepare the corn for visitors to the South Beloit Firefighters Association Corn Boil on Saturday in the parking lot of Viking Lanes. Inflatable slides and obstacle courses, music and more were featured at the event.
SOUTH BELOIT—A dump truck full of corn was being shucked, boiled and served to the masses Saturday during the 13th Annual South Beloit Firefighters Association Corn Boil.
The event, held in the parking lot of Viking Lanes, featured bounce houses for kids, live music, as well as a bags tournament and volleyball tournament.
“Everything is going good so far,” said Max Rude, a South Beloit firefighter and one of the organizers of the event.
He said 100% of the corn was donated by Seneca Foods in Janesville. He also noted that Mickey Rykowski and his crew donated their time to help cook the corn.
Rude also said the firefighters association was able to get buns from Old Fashion Bakery and meat from Prairie Hill Meats at reduced price thanks to the generosity of the local businesses.
Nearby, a collection of inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses was attracting numerous children. Chris Rohs was watching his daughter, Arianna Rohs, navigate one of the inflatable challenges. He said he and his family try to make it to the Corn Boil every year.
He said the bounce houses are popular with the kids and the whole family likes the sweet corn.
Makayla Meyer is someone who would agree on the sweet corn. She was enjoying an ear of corn with her grandparents, Jean and Mark Rein of Rockton. This was their first visit to the corn boil and Makayla’s first taste of corn on the cob.
“She said I love corn,” grandma Jean Rein said.
Meanwhile, 15 teams had signed up for the bags tournament, and the competition was hot. Then, on the stage a band was playing some cool jazz to entertain the crowds.
Across the street, in the parking lot of Didier Hall, the Knights of Columbus Car Show was featuring 25 classic vehicles. Visitors were invited to vote for their favorite cars in the show.
One classic ride on display was the 1940 Pontiac Silver Streak, owned by Rick Wood of South Beloit. Wood had acquired the vehicle two years ago. It was primer gray when he bought it, so he had it painted with a out of the ordinary hue of Ocean Turquoise.
Wood shows the Silver Streak at car shows in Wisconsin and Illinois, and he shows it off at some cruise nights in the area.
All funds raises in the car show will go to VetsRoll, which provides a free trip for World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington, D.C. to view the war memorials.
As the sun went down, fireworks lit up the sky courtesy of Cornellier Fireworks.
The Corn Boil raises funds for scholarships to students pursuing careers in public safety, as well as other community outreach efforts such as the Shop with a Badge event held during the holiday season.