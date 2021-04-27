SOUTH BELOIT—Few details are available about the March 25 non-fatal shooting and April 7 gunfire in South Beloit.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said Monday the department did not have any new information to share with the public regarding the incidents, citing the nature of both ongoing investigations.
The incidents follow a spike in recent gun-related crimes in the Beloit area. In the City of Beloit, shootings increased by 157% from 2019 to 2020. Last year, police responded to 16 non-fatal shootings and two gun-related homicides. In 2019, the department investigated seven shootings, four of which were homicides.
In both South Beloit cases, no suspect information has been released by the department and no arrests have been made.
Shooting
On March 25, South Beloit police responded at around noon to the 400 block of Washington Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries before being transferred to a hospital in Madison.
Information related to the victim’s age and area of residence have not been released by the department as of Monday.
The shooting marks the first time someone was shot in South Beloit since July 28, 2018 when two people were killed and a third person was critically injured following a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street.
Logan Wunder, 20, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for his alleged role in the shooting to which he has pleaded not guilty. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Wunder remains in custody at the Winnebago County jail on a $500,000 bond.
Gunfire
On April 7, South Beloit and Beloit police responded to Park Avenue following a report of people in two vehicles shooting at one another while driving north towards the state line.
No injuries were reported in the incident.