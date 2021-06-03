SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit High School Class of 2020 was not able to have a traditional, in-person graduation ceremony last year, so the high school hosted an in-person ceremony this year on May 15.
Members of the South Beloit High School Class of 2020 are:
Alexys Noel Abate, Gisell Acosta-Delgado, Blaze Allen Akins, Lizbeth Aragon-Silvestre, Kalle Marie Arrington, Cole Issiah Ayotte, Alannah Marie Bennett, Trenton Luther Edward Brooks, Nathan Dix Burrow, Angel Santiago Carvajal, Kyra Catherine Casalena, Abigail Brianne Castor, Luis Carlos Castrejon, Vayne Lee Contreras, Sara Elaine Dionysius, Ryan Lewis Gordon, Jocelyn Jade Marie Gore, Morgan Elizabeth Guetschow, Austin Lee Haas, Payton James Hatch, Tevin Ynez Hernandez, Jasmin Esmeralda Horta-Ruvalcaba, Sydney Grace Jacobs, Jade Lynann Johnson, Cortez Leron Johnson Austin, Jennifer Lopez, Hanna Nicole Lounsbury, Jenna Nicole Lynde, John Robert Lynde, Tanner Paul Mahlum, Noah John McKee, Gabrielle Lynn Mikkelson, Dulce Maria Montes, J Alejandro Murillo, Thuy Linh Thi Nguyen, Matthew Alexander Noble, Marissa Louise Ott, Madison Lynn Pasiecznik, Richard Ruben Perez Casique, Alexandria Rose Primeaux, Minerva Ramos, Consuelo Ramos Nunez, Elizabet Sanchez, Nickolas Aevon Sarabia, Xavier Ramil Sennie, James Clark Simmons, Harlan Samuel Southworth, Paige Elizabeth Tonne, Emily Marie Torres, Anthony James VanHauen, Caleb Jason Walrath, Wyatt Charles Watson, Taylor Louise Wood.