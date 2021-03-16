SOUTH BELOIT—It is possible that people will be able to fish, walk the recreational paths and maybe have a picnic in South Beloit City Park starting in May.
The park has been closed since October of 2018 due to flooding, but flood waters have receded enough to allow city officials to assess damage and plan out any areas that need to be addressed before reopening.
“It is mostly cleaning and maintaining,” said Public Properties Commissioner Ken Morse. “We need to do some grass reseeding and clean and reseal the roads and walking paths.”
The football field and baseball diamond near the entrance of the park are still a little “soft,” Morse said, but city staff plan to rope off areas that are still wet or prone to damage once the park is open.
Morse said the tennis courts look to be in good shape and may only need a new paint job. The buildings and shelters in the park seem to be in good shape.
The baseball field at the north end of the park also is in good shape and visitors can use that instead of the ball diamond near the entrance. However, the concession stand near the entry area ball diamond probably will be dismantled, Morse said. He said the concession stand hasn’t been used in years and it has fallen into disrepair.
This is not the first time City Park has been closed due to flooding. In 2008, the park, which includes Lake Victoria, flooded and it was closed for two years.
Because of repeated flooding problems city officials have been exploring establishing a new park near Nature at the Confluence.
“We will be discussing playground equipment we want to place there,” Morse said. “If everything works right, we could have the park finished by July 1.”
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said plans to reopen the park and work on the new park are great bits of news.
“Getting back to normal is crucial. We need this,” Rehl said, noting that everyone is in need of some outdoor time after a year of COVID-19 isolation and restrictions. “We need a place where people can fish, where people can play—Anything that we can do to help people have a great summer.”