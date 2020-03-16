SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit City Hall is about to undergo a make-over that will provide a handicap accessible entrance and more office space for staff.
The South Beloit City Council accepted the bid on Monday of Sjostrom and Sons out of Rockford for the city hall renovation job, which will cost $164,234. Construction could begin in May. City hall will remain open during the construction.
The renovation will include establishing a new entrance to city hall, which will be located to the south of the current entrance. The entrance will remain on the west side of the building which faces Blackhawk Boulevard.
Currently those who enter city hall must climb a flight of stairs to get to the office area. If someone cannot get up the stairs they must ring a bell at the bottom of the stairs so a staff member can come down and help them with whatever service they need.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald said a handicap accessible ramp with hand rails will be built leading up to the entrance with a new entrance and there will be a handicap accessible door installed to make it easier for people to enter the building.
In addition, about 800 to 900 square feet of space will be added to the city hall staff area. There also will be an area of the counter that will be lowered to allow people in wheelchairs to see city hall staff. There will be plexiglass shields installed at the counter area with openings so people can give papers and checks to city staff.
The city already had budgeted $90,000 for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.