SOUTH BELOIT—Renovation plans for South Beloit City Hall are back on after being suspended about five months ago due to worries about the economic impact of COVID-19.
The City Council voted Tuesday to amend the initial bid awarded to Sjostrom and Sons of Rockford for the project. The initial renovation cost was $164,234. The amended bid would ad $7,588 to the cost.
The project is planned to create a new entrance to city hall that would be handicap accessible, and it would create more office space.
The project was suspended in early April because city officials were concerned about the impact of COVID-19. Initial estimates indicated the pandemic would create a city budget deficit of about $200,000.
Mayor Ted Rehl said money already had been set aside for the renovation project, but city officials wanted to hold on to the funds until they felt confident they would not need the funds for other needs in the city.
“It looks like we will be able to keep within a reasonable level of spending on this project,” he said.
In other business, Dan Zerfass was sworn in as the new fire chief for the South Beloit Fire Department. Zerfass comes to South Beloit from the Highland Park, Illinois Fire Department. He fills the position left vacant by Mike Davenport who retired as South Beloit fire chief at the end of August.
Mike Murphy, streets supervisor, said the flood waters have receded in City Park to the point where public works crews can mow about 90% of the grassy areas.
City Park has been closed due to extensive flooding since October of 2018.
The city has been exploring establishing a park near Nature at the Confluence.
Council member Ken Morse, who serves as public property commissioner on the city council, said restoring City Park after the flood water is gone may take a long while, so a second park site would be beneficial for the city.
“Really, what were going to end up doing will be we will have two different sites,” he said.