SOUTH BELOIT—The construction project at South Beloit City Hall is nearing completion, with Mayor Ted Rehl expecting everything to be complete in January.
The project included building a wheelchair accessible ramp and a new entryway for the city hall, as well as renovating the front area to include new office spaces.
The new office spaces will include areas that can be used by the city attorney, the city engineer, as well as the mayor and council members.
Rehl said the areas that have been used in the past at City Hall for small meetings or conversations were not suited for such activity.
“Often we had to use the council meeting room, which wasn’t conducive for small meetings,” Rehl said.
Tom Fitzgerald, who is the accounts and finance commissioner on the city council, said there were some problems that set the project back. One was the discovery that two sewer mains were connected to city hall instead of one. But, the contractor was able to address the issue with only a slight delay.
Fitzgerald said soon workers will install the railings along the wheelchair ramp and the power-operated door will be connected at the front entrance. The flag poles in front of the building also recently were re-installed after being removed briefly to allow for construction of the new stairs and ramp.
“I think everyone will be happy with it once it is done,” Fitzgerald said.
During the construction, people who wanted to pay their sewer bill had to place their payment in a mailbox at the bottom of the stairway leading to the new entryway to City Hall.
Sjostrom and Sons out of Rockford won the bid for the renovation project. The initial project cost was $164,234 and construction was scheduled to begin in April. However, because of the uncertainty of financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was delayed until September. Because of the delay, $7,588 was added to the cost of the project.