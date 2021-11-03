SOUTH BELOIT—It has taken years to plan out the route and apply for funding for an extension of the South Beloit bike path, and although some work has been done on the path this year, it looks like residents will have to wait a little longer before the path will be ready for use.
Part of the problem is the interruption of shipping of some supplies, which has been experienced in many sectors of business, government and individuals.
“We would have a lot of this done, but we can’t get the parts,” said South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl.
Brandon Boggs, an engineer with the Fehr Graham firm, said work on the bike path extension has been underway for a few months. He said the majority of the project is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramp upgrades, bike lane signage and pavement markings.
One of the issues that will cause the project to be extended into next year is the planned installation of a flashing pedestrian crossing beacon at Gardner Street.
“Unfortunately because of the issues with the shipping industry, the contractor will not be receiving the required materials this year. That portion of the project will be completed next year,” Boggs said in an email.
The plan for extending the bike path was to connect South Beloit’s path to the Beloit bike path. Beloit’s path connects to about 20 miles of recreational paths and trails in Wisconsin. South Beloit’s path already links up with the Roscoe bike along Dorr Road, which connects with 25 miles of paths in Illinois. The South Beloit bike path only needs to be extended a little more than a mile to connect with the Beloit bike path.
The bike path in south Beloit currently goes from City Park, south down Dorr Road to connect with the Roscoe path, and it runs along Prairie Hill Road west and ends at the South Beloit High School.
South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes said the bike path has been in the works for many years. In fact, she served on a bike path committee in 2012 as the planning for the extension was just getting started.
At one point the city planned to have the bike path cross into Wisconsin on the Wheeler Avenue bridge, which was built in the 1890s and has been closed since 1995. However, the condition of the bridge prevented that plan from moving forward. The city considered demolishing the bridge and building a new bridge, but that plan also proved to be cost prohibitive.
The bike path extension project currently underway includes on-street striping to mark the bike path on Ingersol Place, Bailey Street, Clark Street, Eastern Avenue, Lathrop Terrace and Roscoe Avenue. A future phase of the project would involve construction of a path from Lake Victoria to Eastern Avenue. An upgrade of the signalized intersection of Gardner Street and Park Avenue also is part of the future phase.
The city has applied for Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant funds for the bike path extension.