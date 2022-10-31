SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council got its first look at preliminary revenue figures Monday as it prepares to dive into the process of crafting the city budget for 2023.
City Finance Director Don Elliott went over the figures, which he said were projected figures throughout his presentation.
The figures indicated total property tax revenue is expected to increase from $1,326,800 in 2022 to about $1,406,700 in 2023. Elliott said the increase in property tax revenue is out of the ordinary, noting a normal increase would range from $12,000 to $20,000 instead of the $74,900 projected for 2023.
He said this will be one of the factors council members will have to weigh as they decide on the city levy, which the council may vote on next week.
“To me, the budget is good. We have been fortunate in the last few years,” said City Administrator Sonya Hoppes, noting the city has benefited from wise investment practices.
Council member member Ryan Adleman said the council is reviewing all revenue figures.
“We are trying to find other revenue sources than personal property tax revenue,” he said.
The city council will have until its first meeting in December to finalize the city budget.
Projections for General Fund revenues are projected to increase from $8,205,200 in 2022 to $9,905,800 in 2023, an increase of $129,400.
With a recent increase in ambulance rates, there is an expectation of $230,000 in additional revenue from ambulance fees.
However, Elliott noted there is a $197,000 projected decrease in total revenue over all funds. Income tax revenue is projected to decline by $56,000 and corporate replacement tax revenue is expected to decline by $336,000.