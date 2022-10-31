South Beloit City Hall
South Beloit City Hall at 519 Blackhawk Blvd., is seen in this photo. The South Beloit City Council is beginning the budget process and is expected to adopt a budget by its first meeting in December.

SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council got its first look at preliminary revenue figures Monday as it prepares to dive into the process of crafting the city budget for 2023.

City Finance Director Don Elliott went over the figures, which he said were projected figures throughout his presentation.