SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council has imposed a temporary moratorium on issuing liquor licenses associated with gaming licenses it was announced Monday.
The moratorium will be in effect until Jan. 1 to allow the city staff time to assess the locations of current gaming establishments and where new applicants are located.
Mayor Ted Rehl said there was an influx of applicants after it was announced that businesses with a Class G license, which sell packaged liquor, would be able to have electronic gambling machines. Previously, a boutique license or BG liquor license would be needed for gambling machines to be allowed. Also, bars and taverns are allowed to have gambling machines.
“I just wanted us to get an inventory on who has these licenses and where they are located,” Rehl said.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald said he was opposed to the idea of convenience store and gas stations having gambling machines.
“I thought that was wrong from the start,” he said. “We should have just left it alone.”
In other business, the council approved extending the open burning periods for yard waste in the spring and the fall. Instead of a 30-day burning period in the spring and a 30-day period in the fall, the could approved six weeks of yard waste burning in the spring and another six weeks in the fall.
The council also approved hiring two new employees. Maggie Henthorn was hired as a paid-on-call firefighter and James Schwager Jr. was hired as a full-time employee for the street department.
It also was announced at the meeting that Gary Brown is serving as interim Fire Chief following the resignation of South Beloit Fire Chief Dan Zerfass.