SOUTH BELOIT - Open burning of yard waste in South Beloit will be allowed until June 14.
Residents can burn leaves and yard waste generated on their own property from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. each day.
Burning of trash, treated lumber or furniture will not be allowed. Fires must be attended by a person at all times and a method for extinguishing the fire must be readily available. All fires must be extinguished by 6 p.m.
For information about the city ordinance regarding open burning, go to the city website at www.southbeloit.org.
