Fire Pension Board hearing
SOUTH BELOIT— The City of South Beloit will be allowed to provide input regarding the pension benefit request of former fire department captain and interim fire chief Gary Brown.

Earlier this month the South Beloit Fire Pension Board voted 3 — 1 to allow City of South Beloit officials to take part in the pension request hearings. Brown has filed for non-duty disability pension benefits.