Former South Beloit Fire Department Captain Gary Brown, left, listens during a Fire Pension Board hearing July 16, 2022 at South Beloit City Hall. Attorney for the City of South Beloit, Paul Denham, right, and Brown’s attorney, Frank Bertuca, are also seen in the photo.
SOUTH BELOIT— The City of South Beloit will be allowed to provide input regarding the pension benefit request of former fire department captain and interim fire chief Gary Brown.
Earlier this month the South Beloit Fire Pension Board voted 3 — 1 to allow City of South Beloit officials to take part in the pension request hearings. Brown has filed for non-duty disability pension benefits.
Brown, who has served with the South Beloit Fire Department for 15 years, was named interim fire chief in October of 2021 when former chief Dan Zerfass resigned suddenly.
City officials announced in March of 2022 that Brown was on leave from the fire department and Lt. Dave Palmer was performing duties of interim chief. Shortly afterward, Brown resigned from the fire department. According to filings with the fire pension board, Brown had applied for non-duty pension disability benefits on March 25.
During a July Fire Pension Board hearing, attorney Paul Denham, who was representing the City of South Beloit, said the city has a financial responsibility to be part of the pension board hearings, noting the city is responsible for levying taxes that provide money for the pension fund. He also noted Brown was facing disciplinary measures when he filed for his disability claim.
The attorney representing Brown, Frank Bertuca, said members of the pension board can call witnesses, request evidence and cross-examine witnesses on its own, so the city need not be part of the process.
The next Fire Pension Board hearing on this application could be in March or April.