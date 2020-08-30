ROSCOE TOWNSHIP—A group of Illinois Democrats have joined in calling for a change in state party leadership leading up to the Nov. 3 general election, with one Stateline Area Democrat helping organize a local effort.
Roscoe Township Trustee Elizabeth Lindquist and a group of over 90 past and current elected officials say Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan should resign effective immediately, saying scandals involving the long-time House Speaker could harm down-ballot candidates this fall.
“Some of the only ammunition the Illinois Republican Party has is what’s surrounding Madigan,” Lindquist said. “He’s the anchor tied to down-ballot candidates and the Fair Tax Bill.
In July, Madigan was named in a corruption investigation that is linked to a bribery case involving energy provider ComEd. Madigan has not been charged in the case, but state lawmakers, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, have called on Madigan to resign, if the allegations are proven to be true.
“We’ve never had this many people come together to be unified about this,” Lindquist said. “This is about the ability to lead our party as we enter the most important election in living memory, and to lead the House as we encounter the most difficult challenges Illinois government has faced in decades.”
The officials who have signed the petition come from communities ranging from Bloomington to Rockford and from Carbondale to Chicago.
Lindquist said the effort shows the true makeup of Illinois Democratics.
“I think this is encouraging because we cover a huge area and we represent the views held by rank-and-file Democrats across the state,” Lindquist added.
A spokesperson for Madigan’s office could not be reached for comment as of press time. In July, Madigan’s office said in part that he “has never made a legislative decision with improper motives and has engaged in no wrongdoing here. Any claim to the contrary is unfounded.”