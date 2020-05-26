TOWN OF FULTON—Geronimo Energy, a National Grid company, and has announced the sale of North Rock Solar in Rock County to Alliant Energy.
Geronimo Energy will continue development activities until regulatory approvals and other contractual commitments are complete, at which time Alliant Energy will acquire North Rock.
North Rock will produce 50 megawatts of electricity, enough to power approximately 12,000 Wisconsin homes, and will contribute to Alliant’s goal to build 1,000 megawatts of solar projects in Wisconsin by 2023.
The 50 megawatt North Rock will be located in the town of Fulton, approximately 10 miles north of Janesville, and is estimated to have a footprint of 440 acres.
The project is expected to begin construction in 2021, with anticipated completion in late 2022, and will bring positive economic benefits in the form of new tax revenue, local spending, and job creation to both local and state communities.
“As a midwestern-based U.S. renewable energy company, Geronimo Energy is proud to partner with Alliant Energy to bring additional clean energy to the Wisconsin electric grid,” stated David Reamer, President for Geronimo Energy. “As a farmer-friendly and community-focused company, we believe both our land partners and the local community in the Town of Fulton are in excellent hands with the Alliant Energy team at the helm of North Rock Solar.”
This project sale is included in a six-county, 675 megawatt solar announcement made by Alliant Energy in Wisconsin.
Once operational, the energy from the six projects will be enough to power 175,000 homes per year. The 675 megawatt solar announcement is part of Alliant Energy’s Clean Energy Blueprint, which outlines their roadmap to accelerate renewable energy while reducing carbon emissions.
Geronimo Energy, a National Grid company, is a leading North American renewable energy development company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with satellite offices located throughout multiple states in the regions where it develops, constructs, and operates.
