BELOIT — Can asteroids on a collision course with Earth be diverted? Are we doing enough to “reduce, reuse and recycle?” Where did jazz guitar originate in America?
These questions and more will be explored during the spring session of the Society for Learning Unlimited series of classes.
A kick-off event for the SLU spring series will be held at 1 p.m., Feb. 8 at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St. The free kick-off event will feature the music of Jeremiah Fox. Because he is blind, Fox must memorize all his songs. He performs in the area with his band Jeremiah Fox & Odd Co.
A day after the kick-off, the first class will be presented from 9 — 11 a.m., Feb. 9 at First Congregational Church. The first class will feature Pat Bussie, vice president of business development at Fairbanks Morse Defense, who will speak about the history of Fairbanks Morse as well as the building of the USS Beloit naval ship.
Pat Ramer, SLU executive administrator, said this marks the 32nd year that the organization has offered classes to the public. Each class will charge a fee of $7 unless otherwise specified and each class will be held at the First Congregational Church unless otherwise specified.
Ramer said catalogs listing all the classes, which will run through April 27, have been distributed to area libraries, including in Beloit, Janesville, South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe.
Classes to be featured this spring include:
Feb. 9, 9 — 11 a.m. — Fairbanks Morse and the USS Beloit. Pat Bussie, vice president of business development at Fairbanks Morse Defense.
Feb. 9, 1 — 3 p.m. at the Glass Garden, LLC, Janesville. Cost is $40. Participants will decorate a heart in a flower or garden theme.
Feb. 15, 9 — 11 a.m. — This is a Man’s World. Barbara Hickman, retired educator and school district administrator.
Feb. 16, 9 — 11 a.m. — Stateline Community Foundation Executive Director Tara Tinder will describe the work of the foundation.
Feb. 20, 1 — 3 p.m. — John Brown and Abraham Lincoln on Slavery and Race. Galin Berrier, retired history teacher, will be the speaker.
Feb. 22, 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. — The History of Jazz Guitar. Rob Tomaro, music director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, will be the speaker.
Feb. 27, 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. — Quarter Century Photographic Journal. Rod Gottfredsen will give a presentation including historic photographs.
Feb. 28, 1 — 3 p.m. — Remembering the Khmer Rouge. Beth Dougherty, Beloit College professor, will be the speaker.
March 2, 9 — 11 a.m. — The Future of an “Independent” Judiciary. Charles Westerberg, professor of sociology at Beloit College and Christa Westerberg, partner with the Litigation Practic Group of Pine Bach, LLP, will speak.
March 6, 8 and 9, 9 — 11 a.m. Cost is $14. The American Presidency. Gene Van Galder will speak.
March 7, 9 — 11 a.m. — Stand Guard: Protect What You Worked for. Holly Friel, financial advisor, will talk about preparing for retirement.
March 9, 1 — 3 p.m. — Beloit Meals on Wheels Executive Director Ellen Wiegand will give a tour of the new facility at 1534 Shore Drive.
March 10, 9:30 a.m. — noon — Hollywood and the Fourth Estate: “Ace in the Hole.” Barry Wood, retired newspaper reporter will speak.
March 13, 9 — 11 a.m. — When Can a Physical Therapist Help with Dizziness and Imbalance? Kelley Leach, physical therapist, will speak.
March 14, 9 — 11 a.m. — The DART Asteroid Redirection Test: Practicing to Save the Planet. Britt Scharringhausen, associate professor and chair of physics at Beloit College will speak.
March 16 and 23, 9 — 11 a.m. Cost $14. The Pandemic of Diabetes. Dr. Kenneth Gold, retired physician, will explore the multiple types of diabetes.
March 21, 1 — 3 p.m. — The 13th Wisconsin Infantry and Brother Dutton. Pete Skelly, president of the Rock County Civil War Round Table, will speak.
March 22, 1 — 3 p.m. — China’s Taiping Rebellion. John Rapp, professor emeritus of Beloit College, will speak.
March 28, 1 — 3 p.m. — Society’s Changing Attitude Toward Amputees. Sean Laughlin, retired high school teacher, will share his personal experience that followed a motorcycle accident.
March 29, 1 — 3 p.m. — The Founding and History of the Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra. Ian Nie, professor emeritus of music at Beloit College, will speak.
March 30, 1 — 3 p.m. — Beloit Historical Society Elliott Perring Sports Hall of Fame. Rick West, co-chair of the Sports Hall of Fame will speak.
April 5, 1 — 3 p.m. — Growing Up in the Turtle Creek Area of Beloit. LaMont Weaver, Beloit native, will recall his youth in Beloit.
April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. Cost $28. — Beloit International Film Festival Director Greg Gerard will show some selected films from the upcoming film festival.
April 11, 1 — 3 p.m. — Utilitarianism: From the 18th Century to the Present. Matt Tedesco, professor of philosophy at Beloit College, will speak.
April 12, 9 — 11 a.m. — Ancestral Land: Native American History of the Beloit Area. Chris Nelson, retire librarian at Beloit College, will speak.
April 13, 1 — 3 p.m. — If Shakespeare Wrote True Crime Books. Tom McBride, professor emeritus of English at Beloit College, will present this two-hour class.
April 18 and 25, 1 — 3 p.m. Cost $14 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Richard Brettel, professor of art and aesthetic, University of Texas, will speak.
April 19, 1 — 3 p.m. — History as a Way of Thinking. Robert A. LaFleur, professor of history and anthropology at Beloit College, will speak.
April 20, 9 — 11 a.m. — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Carol Mankiewicz, emerita faculty of biology at Beloit College, will speak.
April 26, 1 — 3 p.m. — Bringing Transcendence Down to Earth. Phil Shields, professor of philosophy and religion at Beloit College will speak.
April 27, 9 — 11 a.m., What Makes a Good Society? Twenty Years of Insights from Community-Based Learning. Carol Wickersham, associate professor of sociology at Belit College will speak.