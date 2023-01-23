SLU1
Buy Now

Beloit Health System Director of Infectious Diseases Department Dr. Vijaya Somaraju speaks during a previous Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) class. The spring session of classes will begin Feb. 8 with a kick-off event at First Congregational Church.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT — Can asteroids on a collision course with Earth be diverted? Are we doing enough to “reduce, reuse and recycle?” Where did jazz guitar originate in America?

These questions and more will be explored during the spring session of the Society for Learning Unlimited series of classes.

Recommended for you