SOUTH BELOIT — After a social media campaign helped locate two statues stolen from the Nature at the Confluence site in South Beloit, the small monuments will be brought back to their rightful home in the rain garden today, according to Executive Director Therese Oldenburg.
Oldenburg said confluence workers found the statues were missing from the center’s rain garden area on Saturday morning. In less than 24 hours, the statues were found.
“They’re these adorable statues representing children at play,” Oldenburg said. “Everyone loves them and we installed them last year.”
A local business owner who saw the Facebook post shared on a family member’s page recognized the items that were brought to him to gain cash for the metal statues, Oldenburg said.
“We thought that social media worked so well for other organizations that we had to try it,” Oldenburg said. “People really got behind sharing it and it took off from there.”
Confluence staff reviewed security camera footage and made a report with the South Beloit Police Department.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said an investigation into the thefts remains ongoing.
No arrest has been made following the theft as the department waits on a full review of security camera footage.
“It sounds like social media really helped out in raising awareness about them,” Truman said. “It’s certainly a helpful tool to use.”
In the future, Oldenburg said the confluence could affix the statues to the ground to prevent any future incident.
The confluence opened in 2017 and was the result of a major public-private partnership to open an urban environmental learning center located near where Turtle Creek and the Rock River meet.
In the works are new trail systems and Oldenburg says closures and event cancellations due to COVID-19 has led to this summer possibly being the busiest yet for families looking to find alternate recreational activities.
“We’re busier than ever,” Oldenburg said. “A lot of people know about us but we always want to keep getting the word out and we’re working on finding new ways to let the public access our programming in a safe way.”