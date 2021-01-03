With the first substantial snowfall of the year last week, snowmobile enthusiasts are hitting the trails across Wisconsin to enjoy the great outdoors.
Rock County has 130 miles of snowmobile trails that make up the statewide trail network of around 25,000 miles across Wisconsin.
Kids and Adults On Sleds (KAOS) Rock County Youth Advisor Rachyl Buriznski might know every inch of the trails in Rock County. The Beloit native started snowmobiling when she was 3 years old.
“I love being outdoors,” Buriznski said. “That’s a big factor. It’s also a great family sport. When the trails open up, we try to just go for it. It’s really nice to see a big snow to start the season. Some years we can’t open up the trails.”
As a youth leader in the statewide KAOS group, Buriznski connects with kids across Wisconsin for leadership team building training and club fundraising efforts.
“It’s really preparing us young people because we are the future of the sport,” Buriznski said.
But hitting the trails doesn’t start when the first snow falls. Buriznski and others in the Rock County Snowmobile Alliance spend hours maintaining trails, repairing bridge crossings and breaking new trails for the season ahead.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into being ready for the season,” Buriznski said. “On the club side of things, it’s nice to show people that we do work hard for what we love. There’s a lot of maintenance and fundraising that goes into it.”
Buriznski encouraged those who aren’t familiar with the sport to consider reaching out to a friend with a snowmobile to tag along for a weekend on the trails.
“We will invite people to come on trips with us up north,” Buriznski said. “That way they can come along and get a feel for what the sport is. I’ve made so many friends out on the trails, and when you introduce new people into the sport, only good things can come out of that.”
For more information on Rock County snowmobile trails, co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails.