JANESVILLE—Snowmobile trails in Rock County will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Thursday due to expected rain and warm temperatures.
The trails maintained the the Rock County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs will be closed, according to a news release from the Rock County Department of Public Works.
The forecast for the Rock County area calls for highs of about 36 degrees on Thursday with a wintry mix of rain and snow.
For information on snowmobile trail conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit the websites at www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails or www.travelwisconsin.com.