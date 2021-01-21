JANESVILLE—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer a DNR Snowmobile Safety Education Course from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Rock County Fairgrounds in Janesville.
Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1985 is required to complete this course in order to legally operate a snowmobile in places open to the public. The class is limited to 25 students.
A mandatory registration will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 in an online Zoom meeting. There is a $10 fee per student. A parent or guardian will need to sign for any student under the age of 18.
For more information about registration, email questions to eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.