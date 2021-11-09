EDGERTON—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer an additional Snowmobile Safety Education Course on Dec. 11 at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 900 Stoughton Road.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1985, is required to complete this course to legally operate a snowmobile in places open to the public in Wisconsin.

Class size is limited to 25 students. After completing the online enrollment

form, you will receive a confirmation email with information on the mandatory in-person registration meeting.

Enroll online at: www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-snowmobile-education

Mandatory registration will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Edgerton Conservation Club. The class will be from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Edgerton Conservation Club. The class fee is $10 per student.

Direct questions to Deputy Eric Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.

Tags

Recommended for you