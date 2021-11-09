hot Snowmobile safety class scheduled Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Nov 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTON—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer an additional Snowmobile Safety Education Course on Dec. 11 at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 900 Stoughton Road.Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1985, is required to complete this course to legally operate a snowmobile in places open to the public in Wisconsin.Class size is limited to 25 students. After completing the online enrollmentform, you will receive a confirmation email with information on the mandatory in-person registration meeting.Enroll online at: www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-snowmobile-educationMandatory registration will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Edgerton Conservation Club. The class will be from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Edgerton Conservation Club. The class fee is $10 per student.Direct questions to Deputy Eric Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock County Sheriff's Office Snowmobile Safety Class Edgerton Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with retail theft at Beloit hardware store Protesters speak out against mask incident Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Beloit schools closed today to keep students, staff safe in light of arriving protesters Town of Beloit Plan Commission to discuss multiple items Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime