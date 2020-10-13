JANESVILLE—Snowmobile Education Courses are being planned for December and January in Janesville.
The first course is set for 8 a.m.—4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville. Registration for this course will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18.
The second course will be held from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Rock County Job Center. Registration for this course will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21.
The cost for the course is $10 per person. Class size is limited.
For more information, email to eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.