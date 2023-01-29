Many Stateline Area residents were starting up their snowblowers and shovels over the weekend as Mother Nature dumped several inches of snow on streets and driveways over the weekend.
The National Weather Service reports that around 5 inches of snow was recorded at the Chicago/Rockford International Airport on Saturday and snow totals. were around 7 inches for the weekend.
A weather system brought heavy snow to far northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin on Saturday, which brought at times one inch per hour rates and hazardous travel, including to the I-90 corridor, Rockford, and the northern Chicago suburbs, according to the National Weather Service website.
The snowfall prompted nearly all Stateline Area communities to declare snow emergencies as snowplows hit the streets trying to keep up with snow removal activities. Residents were advised to not travel if possible during the snowy conditions.
The snowfall is expected to be followed by some bitter cold with some flurries, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
Monday is expected to have a high temperature of only 9 degrees with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance of flurries in the morning. Lows Monday night will be around 9 below zero with west winds at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings will range from 11 to 20 below zero.
Tuesday also is expected to be bitter cold with high temperatures around. 12 degrees with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings will range from 11 to 21 below zero in the morning. Lows Tuesday night will be around 1 degree.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 20s. Lows Wednesday night will be around 5 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 20s under mostly sunny skies. Lows Thursday night will be around 4 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 17. Low temperatures Friday night will be around 9 degrees.
Saturday will see highs in the upper 20s. Lows Saturday night are expected to be in the mid-20s.