Clearing snow mounds
Beloit street crews clear a mound of snow on East Grand Avenue in this file photo.

 BDN file photo

Many Stateline Area residents were starting up their snowblowers and shovels over the weekend as Mother Nature dumped several inches of snow on streets and driveways over the weekend.

The National Weather Service reports that around 5 inches of snow was recorded at the Chicago/Rockford International Airport on Saturday and snow totals. were around 7 inches for the weekend.