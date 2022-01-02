Stateline Area residents made it through a snowy New Year’s Day with few problems, but the area is in for some frigid temperatures in the coming week.
Snowplows were out in full force Saturday as snow started piling up on Saturday. Beloit and surrounding communities declared snow emergencies and asked residents to move their vehicles from the streets to allow for effective snow removal operations.
Although the streets were cleaned up by mid-morning Saturday in Beloit after the snow storm, people parking in the road during snow emergencies continues to be an issue for snowplow drivers.
Beloit Department of Public Works (DPW) crews started clearing the roads at 3 p.m. Saturday and ended their work around 9 a.m. Sunday. There were many cars still parked on the road and code enforcement issued tickets, according to information from Public Works Director Laura Williamson.
When those with code enforcement saw residents they encouraged them to move their cars.
“It’s important to move vehicles so plows can safely travel the roads. In some areas plows can’t get down streets if vehicles are parked,” Williamson said.
Snowfall totals in the area were not as bad as were first forecast. At the Rockford-Chicago International Airport, 4.8 inches of snow was recorded. In Janesville, about 3 inches of snow was the recorded measurement. In Milwaukee and Delavan, 4.8 inches of snow was recorded. The forecast called for 3 to 5 inches of snow in the Stateline Area. By late December to early January, the region normally averages 7 to 10 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly mild winter temperatures at the beginning of the week, but by mid-week thermometers are expected to plunge below zero.
Monday will be sunny with high temperatures around 20 degrees with winds from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Lows Monday night will be around 12 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 30s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows Tuesday night will be around 16 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow Tuesday night.
Wednesday will bring a chance of light snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Highs will be in the lower 20s. Lows Wednesday night will be around 3 degrees. There is a 30% chance of precipitation Wednesday.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and colder with highs around 11 degrees. Lows Thursday night will be around 8 degrees below zero..
Friday will be sunny with highs around 9 degrees. Lows Friday night will be around 2 below zero.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of light snow. High temperatures will be .in the mid 20s. Lows Saturday night will be around 18 degrees.