After a spring-like weekend when temperatures rose to the 60s, Mother Nature is reminding everyone that winter isn't quite over as snow and ice will visit the Stateline Area today.
Snow and freezing rain is forecast for today with 2 to 3 inches of snow accumulation and a quarter inch of ice expected. Temperature will be in the lower 30s with east winds at 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is near 100%.
Tonight, light freezing rain is likely as temperatures sink to the upper 20s.
Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the lower 40s and northeast winds around 5 mph. Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will bring a 20% chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the lower 30s.
Thursday will bring a chance of a light rain/snow mix. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Lows Thursday night will be in the mid 20s.
Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Lows Friday night will be in the upper 20s.
Saturday will bring high temperatures in lower 50s. Lows Saturday night will be in the low 30s.
Sunday's high temperatures will be around 60 with lows Sunday night in the low 40s.
There is a flood warning for the Pecatonica River near Shirland. The river level at Shirland was at 11.63 feet Sunday afternoon. Minor flood stage for that portion of the river is 12 feet while moderate flood stage is 14 feet.