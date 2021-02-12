BELOIT - The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot.
A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website,
The following locations are designated emergency parking:
Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot
Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot
Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot
Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs
Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot
Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs
Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.
Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs
Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs
West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs