BELOIT - The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday. 

Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot. 

A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website,

www.beloitwi.gov.

The following locations are designated emergency parking:

 Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot

 Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot

 Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot

 Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs

 Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot

 Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs

 Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.

 Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs

 Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs

 West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs

 Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs

