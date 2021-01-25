The cities of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville, and the Town of Beloit have declared snow emergencies in anticipation of expected snowfall tonight and tomorrow.
Forecasts have been issued anticipating 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice in the Stateline Area starting tonight (Jan. 25) and extending into tomorrow morning (Jan. 26).
Beloit has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Jan. 25 until 8 p.m. Jan. 26.
South Beloit has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Jan. 25 until noon Jan. 26.
Janesville has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect starting at 10 p.m. Jan. 25.
The Town of Beloit has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Jan. 25 until 6 p.m. Jan. 26.
All vehicles that are parked on city streets are to be moved off the streets to allow for effective snow removal operations.
In Beloit, a list of off-street parking options can be found on the city website at www.beloitwi.gov.