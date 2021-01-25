BDN_210125_PLOWFILE01

A snowplow removes snow from a parking lot in Beloit in this file photo. A snow emergency was declared over the weekend for the City of Beloit, and plow drivers were out clearing the roads.

The cities of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville, and the Town of Beloit  have declared snow emergencies in anticipation of expected snowfall tonight and tomorrow.

Forecasts have been issued anticipating 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice in the Stateline Area starting tonight (Jan. 25) and extending into tomorrow morning (Jan. 26).

Beloit has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Jan. 25 until 8 p.m. Jan. 26.

South Beloit has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Jan. 25 until noon Jan. 26.

Janesville has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect starting at 10 p.m. Jan. 25.

The Town of Beloit has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Jan. 25 until 6 p.m. Jan. 26.

All  vehicles that are parked on city streets are to be moved off the streets to allow for effective snow removal operations.

In Beloit, a list of off-street parking options can be found on the city website at www.beloitwi.gov.

