ROCK COUNTY- Rock County residents can expect a white Christmas with snow forecast before the holiday, but frigid temperatures and possible blowing and drifting snow may present some hazards for travelers.
City of Beloit officials are monitoring the snow storm expected to hit the area on Thursday to see if there’s a need to issue a snow emergency. If that happens the city will release an alert via social media and email to media outlets. City residents can sign up for snow emergency alerts via email or text at beloitwi.gov/snow.
If a snow emergency is declared, all vehicles must be removed from the streets to allow for snow plows to effectively remove snow. Those who do not have access to off-street parking can park in parking lots that the city has designated for snow emergencies. A map of these parking lots can be found at beloitwi.gov/snow.
The city’s director of strategic communications, Sarah Lock, said the city is prepared in the event of a snow emergency, including having enough road salt in the event of icy roads.
Lock said the city has not run out of road salt in the past dozen years. She adds that the city won’t call a snow emergency until at least this Wednesday. She also said that the city currently has 4,000 tons of salt in storage with the option to purchase an additional 2,000 tons of salt if needed.
Lock said they do not anticipate a salt shortage this season but will continue to monitor the city’s usage.
The weather forecast for the Beloit/Janesville area calls for light snow and possible blowing snow this week.
Tuesday (Dec. 20) will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Rock County. Highs will be in the mid 20s with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Lows Tuesday night will be around 4 degrees with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday (Dec. 21) will be mostly cloudy with highs around 18 and north winds around 5 mph. Wednesday night will bring an 80% chance of light snow and lows around 13.
Thursday (Dec. 22) will bring a 90% chance of light snow accumulation and high temperatures will be in the lower 20s. Snow will continue into the evening with blowing snow expected after midnight. Low temperatures will be around 5 degrees.
Friday (Dec. 23) light snow is likely with blowing snow expected. High temperatures will be around 10 degrees with windy conditions. Chance of snow is 70%.
Friday night will bring a 40% chance of light snow and patchy blowing snow. Low temperatures will be around 1 below zero.
Saturday (Dec. 24, Christmas Eve) will be partly sunny with patchy blowing snow through the day. High temperatures will be around 7 and low temperatures Saturday night will be around 6 below zero.
Christmas Day will be partly sunny with high temperatures around 10 degrees. Low temperatures at night will be around 2 degrees.