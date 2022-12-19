BDN_210125_PLOWFILE01
Buy Now

A snowplow removes snow from a parking lot in Beloit in this file photo. Snow, windy conditions and frigid temperatures have been forecast for the coming days in Rock County.

 BDN file photo

ROCK COUNTY- Rock County residents can expect a white Christmas with snow forecast before the holiday, but frigid temperatures and possible blowing and drifting snow may present some hazards for travelers.

City of Beloit officials are monitoring the snow storm expected to hit the area on Thursday to see if there’s a need to issue a snow emergency. If that happens the city will release an alert via social media and email to media outlets. City residents can sign up for snow emergency alerts via email or text at beloitwi.gov/snow.